Advertisement

West Virginia lawmaker records himself storming the U.S. Capitol

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec. 14, 2020, in the House chamber at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Evans recorded video of himself and fellow supporters of President Trump storming the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.(PERRY BENNETT/WEST VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE VIA AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVLT/CBS) - Many are calling for the resignation of a West Virginia lawmaker after he recorded video of himself storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Republican Delegate Derrick Evans posted a video, which was later deleted from his page, that showed him wearing a helmet and banging at the door to breach the Capitol.

“We’re in! Keep it moving, baby,” Evans said in the video.

According to CBS affiliate WOWK-TV, speaker of the state House of Delegates, Robert Hanshaw said Evans needs to “answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement.”

“While free speech and peaceful protests are a core value of American society, storming government buildings and participating in a violent intentional disruption of one of our nation’s most fundamental political institutions is a crime that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Hanshaw told WOWK.

West Virginia Democratic House Minority Leader Doug Skaff called for Hanshaw to suspend Evans’ access to the statehouse. He also called for Evans’ involvement in the riot to be investigated.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA announced an expanded recall for the drug Metformin, which is used to help control...
Recall expanded for diabetes medicine Metformin
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
A Springfield tax expert talks about some of the things you need to know when you get the...
IRS says ‘Status Not Available’ message means you won’t receive stimulus payment automatically
If you head to Sevier County, Sevierville says stop downtown and check out what’s new.
New options coming to Sevierville
Heather tracking the change from rain to snow
First Alert Friday: tracking rain to snow and cold

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Protest
DC police offer reward for identifying people involved in Capitol riot
Nashville police are searching for the public’s help in locating a missing teen last seen...
Nashville police searching for missing 13-year-old
Students discuss Capitol Hill Chaos
Berean Christian School students, teacher discuss Capitol Hill chaos
Perseid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy
Harvard astronomer believes alien debris passed Earth in 2017
generic photos
Schools across East Tenn. close due to upcoming inclement weather