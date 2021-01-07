West Virginia lawmaker records himself storming the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVLT/CBS) - Many are calling for the resignation of a West Virginia lawmaker after he recorded video of himself storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Republican Delegate Derrick Evans posted a video, which was later deleted from his page, that showed him wearing a helmet and banging at the door to breach the Capitol.

“We’re in! Keep it moving, baby,” Evans said in the video.

According to CBS affiliate WOWK-TV, speaker of the state House of Delegates, Robert Hanshaw said Evans needs to “answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement.”

“While free speech and peaceful protests are a core value of American society, storming government buildings and participating in a violent intentional disruption of one of our nation’s most fundamental political institutions is a crime that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Hanshaw told WOWK.

West Virginia Democratic House Minority Leader Doug Skaff called for Hanshaw to suspend Evans’ access to the statehouse. He also called for Evans’ involvement in the riot to be investigated.

