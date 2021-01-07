Who is ‘Elizabeth from Knoxville’ and why is she trending?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman who identified herself as ‘Elizabeth from Knoxville’ has gone viral on social media after she was captured on camera at the Capitol Wednesday, explaining that she was Maced after storming the Capitol with hundreds of other supporters of President Trump.

Yahoo’s White House correspondent Hunter Walker filmed ‘Elizabeth from Knoxville.’ In the video, Walker asked what happened to the woman. In a tearful response, Elizabeth from Knoxville said, “I got Maced!”

“I made it like a foot inside and they pushed me out and they Maced me,” the woman said. “My name is Elizabeth, I’m from Knoxville, Tennessee.”

The reporter asked the woman why she wanted to go in the Capitol to which she replied, “We’re storming the Capitol, it’s a revolution!”

WVLT News visited an East Tennessee neighborhood where the woman possibly lives. Three different neighbors said they did not know if she lived there and that new people had just moved into the house in question.

Representative Gloria Johnson and Representative Tim Burchett took to social media to condemn the woman’s actions.

Burchett said, “She’s a criminal.”

While Johnson said, “Look out #Knoxville Elizabeth, trump’s prosecutors just said if you traveled from a state to participate in this, you will be prosecuted.”

Others commented on Walker’s video as well, such as Twitter user JOEMCMLXXXIX, who said, “I just can’t fathom this. These people all come across as suffering from serious psychosis. They really sounds like people who are quite ill. The emotion, the panic, the madness in their eyes.”

And another user, identified as charlie_tonelli, said, “I think my brain just exploded. She talks about a revolution like it’s a tour of Disneyland. “I came to burn the place to the ground and they pushed me! Where are my rights? This is the worst revolution I’ve ever been to! I wanna talk to the manager!”

Others tagged the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the video.

Officials said four people are known to have died and 52 have been arrested. The FBI said it’s looking into more people connected to the riot, but it was not immediately clear if Elizabeth from Knoxville is on the organization’s radar.

Following the riots, Congress reconvened and went on to certify Joe Biden’s election win.

With two weeks left in power, Donald Trump confirmed that while he “totally [disagrees] with the outcome of the election.. there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”

Trump was temporarily blocked from both Twitter and Facebook following yesterday’s events.

Records indicated the woman may be living or may have lived in Maryville.

