Berean Christian School students, teacher discuss Capitol Hill chaos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in two centuries there was a breach at the U.S. Capitol. It was history in the making. With the chaos all but over, Thursday was time to learn from it.

Last night Michael Brown, a Berean Christian School history teacher was supposed to be lesson planning and grading. But then he turned on the news to watch as the mess unfolded. He knew he had to talk about the current events with his students.

“Seemingly one of the most un-breachable buildings in the United States was so easily taken,” said Brown.

Students shared what they saw including people storming the stairs, others taking things, and where police were.

One student said, “They were so concerned about getting the senators in safety that I don’t think they were like Ok we’re going to leave the senators and we’re going to go get the attackers.”

Economics students at Berean Christian School in Knoxville are learning about the events that unfolded last night at the Capitol. The open discussion is what teacher Michael Brown wanted for class today. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/B3JF2deWqP — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) January 7, 2021

It became a history lesson turned humanity discussion.

“We’ve lost the art of disagreeing in this country,” said Brown, “We lost the art of talking to each other.”

“Kind of what concerned me was I guess that the Capitol was stormed on the time that when they were supposed to be counting the votes for like the President. Because to me that seems like an attempt to subvert the Democratic process,” added a second student.

Brown reminded his class it’s OK to respectfully disagree with each others opinions.

“We’re all Americans. We’re all on the same side; let’s stay on the same side,” explained Brown.

They ended the class with group camaraderie.

The class echoed all of Brown’s words: “We will walk through this. We will come out stronger. What unites us is stronger than what divides us.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.