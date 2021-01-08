Cold, wet, snowy start to the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some woke up Friday to a real winter wonderland. Others looked out the window and said “what snow?” Totals varied from an already-melted dusting to more than 4″ of fresh snow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The weekend brings a few more snow showers at higher terrain, plus the threat of black ice. There are two more storms in the coming week that will bring a threat of ‘wintry mix.’ We’ll have spotty snow showers and flurries all night, under a blanket of clouds. With a low of 28 degrees, some puddles can freeze over.

The weekend clears out and stays chilly. Saturday is mostly cloudy, with linger snow in the mountains. The high is only 38 degrees, with some cloud breaks in the afternoon. The clouds break from the valley outwards. That should leave better sun along Interstate 75, and then finally clear on the Plateau and Mountains by late in the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Black ice is a concern for Sunday morning, with a very cold low of 24 degrees. It will become mostly sunny with a high of 44 degrees.

Monday comes with rain showers again, and a chance to see that change to some snow showers Monday night. A few snow showers are are possible in the Valley, to more snow showers in the Smokies, lingering into Tuesday. This is a smaller system but we’ll watch it carefully to see if it takes a more southerly track out of the Rocky Mountains.

We’re dry and largely sunny next Wednesday and Thursday. Another system - this one a southern-track Clipper - moves in from the northwest. That means it doesn’t have much moisture to work with.

