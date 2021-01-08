DC police offer reward for identifying people involved in Capitol riot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police in Washington D.C. and the FBI are in the process of attempting to identify rioters photographed during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Police posted 38 photos of individuals suspected of unlawful entry during the incident.

A reward of “up to $1,000″ is being offered by police for help identifying photographed individuals, according to an online posting from the DC Police website.

Anyone who can identify the individuals in the photos or has information regarding the incident are asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE line at 50411.

The FBI has also asked people who saw unlawful activity during the violent protests to submit information to them.

As of Wednesday night, 52 people were arrested, including 26 on Capitol grounds. Officials reported four people have died.

