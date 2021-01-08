Advertisement

Deaths in LA due to COVID equal to the number of murders city sees in an entire year

Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LA (WVLT/CNN) -- The number of people dying due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County in a day is equal to the number of homicides the city saw in an entire year, Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a news conference Thursday.

“Yesterday we had 259 deaths, that’s one more than all the homicides in 2019 in L.A. city combined,” he said. “In a single day, equal to a year of homicides.”

CNN reported that the city has a population of nearly 4 million people, while the county’s population is 10 million.

“We are not, nor will we ever, become accustomed to these numbers as normal. Nor will I ever accept them as something we should just live with,” the mayor added. “Because every single one of those means everything to somebody out there today.”

CNN reported that, as of Friday, more than 8,000 people across the county were hospitalized with the virus and 20 percent were in ICU.

