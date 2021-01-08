Advertisement

Dole recalls salad kit due to undeclared allergens

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the company recalled the Dole™ Sesame Asian Chopped...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the company recalled the Dole™ Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit due to possible undeclared “egg” allergens.(FDA)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of a limited number of salad kits due to undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the company recalled the Dole™ Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit due to possible undeclared “egg” allergens.

According to the FDA, the dressing and topping kit designed for a different product was unintentionally used during the production of the recalled salad.

The product lot code and Best if Used by Date is located on the upper right corner of each bag and the UPC code is located on the bottom right corner of the back of each bag. The recalled products have a Best if Used By Date of 1-15-21 and lot code B364016 and B364017.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported yet in association with the recall. The FDA warned people who have an allergy to eggs may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product or products containing eggs.

The impacted products were distributed in TX, AK, CA, ID, KS, MO, OK, OR, AND UT.

Anyone who has the product in their refrigerator is advised to throw it away.

No other Dole products are included in the recall. Anyone who has questions can call the Dole Consumer Center at (800) 356-3111.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger
The reporter asked the woman why she wanted to go in the Capitol to which she replied, “We’re...
Who is ‘Elizabeth from Knoxville’ and why is she trending?
generic photos
Schools across East Tenn. close due to upcoming inclement weather
A Tennessee man has been arrested on charges of murdering his 4-month-old daughter.
East Tennessee man accused of murdering baby
Perseid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy
Harvard astronomer believes alien debris passed Earth in 2017

Latest News

Rick Barnes post A&M
Rick Barnes post Texas A&M
Light snow and low clouds make for a cold shot in Wears Valley, TN
Another rain to snow mix starts the week
Former Miss. police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
Former Mississippi police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
A 13-year-old girl who had been missing out of Nashville since December has been found safe.
13-year-old Tenn. girl missing since December found safe
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Man identified as horned, shirtless Capitol occupier now facing charges