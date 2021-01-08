FBI searching offices, homes of Tennessee Republican lawmakers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation served search warrants at the homes and offices of several Republican Tennessee lawmakers Friday morning, Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Agents searched the legislative offices of East Tennessee representative Kent Calfee and former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada.

The FBI raided the homes of Casada and other Republican lawmakers as a part of the unspecified probe.

Casada resigned as House speaker in August 2019 following an investigation involving racist and sexist text messages and other allegations of misconduct.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed the FBI’s involvement in the searches but would not release details of the investigation.

“I’ve spoken with Speaker Sexton this morning and I’m aware of the FBI raids,” Governor Bill Lee said during news briefing. “It’s certainly very concerning. I know very little about that. There’s been no FBI outreach to us, but I have confidence that Speaker Sexton’s on top of the situation and we’ll learn more as this unfolds.”

