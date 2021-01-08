First Alert Friday: tracking rain to snow and cold

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first wave of rain and snow are here, and pulses of rain continue to move in and change to snow for some more than others based on a small difference in temperatures. Messy is still the word for today, as it ranges from hydroplaning risks in the heavier rain, slush from mixing, and accumulating snow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Most of our is in a wintry alert from the National Weather Service, from Winter Weather Advisories for most to a Winter Storm Warning for the Smoky Mountains and far Northeast Tennessee.

We’re very likely to go back-and-forth between rain, snow, and even some sleet, especially in the Valley. With temperatures in the mid 30s this morning and then only a few degrees of warming for the afternoon. The wind does make it feel a few degrees colder, especially this afternoon to early evening.

Visibility will be reduced and, with road temperatures just above freezing during this system, it doesn’t take much for roads to become slippery. Expect snow-covered roads especially in the Smokies, far Southeastern Kentucky, and Northeast Tennessee.

Caution on the roads is a must all day today. Scattered mixing back to some snow showers continues this evening, as temperatures drop.

We’ll have spotty snow showers and flurries all night, under a blanket of clouds. With a low of 28 degrees, some puddles can freeze over.

Rain to snow for some, more snow for others (WVLT)

With Winter Storm Warnings in place, here's where snow will stick. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend clears out and stays chilly. Saturday is mostly cloudy, with linger snow in the mountains. The high is only 38 degrees, with some cloud breaks in the afternoon.

Black ice is a concern for Sunday morning, with a very cold low of 24 degrees. It will become mostly sunny with a high of 44 degrees.

Monday comes with rain showers again, and a chance to see that change to some snow showers Monday night. A few snow showers are are possible in the Valley, to more snow showers in the Smokies, lingering into Tuesday.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

