Advertisement

First Alert Friday: tracking rain to snow and cold

Heather Haley is tracking actively changing messy weather with your WVLT First Alert today.
WVLT First Alert continues, with some still see more snowfall and others rain to wintry mix...
WVLT First Alert continues, with some still see more snowfall and others rain to wintry mix showers.(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first wave of rain and snow are here, and pulses of rain continue to move in and change to snow for some more than others based on a small difference in temperatures. Messy is still the word for today, as it ranges from hydroplaning risks in the heavier rain, slush from mixing, and accumulating snow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Most of our is in a wintry alert from the National Weather Service, from Winter Weather Advisories for most to a Winter Storm Warning for the Smoky Mountains and far Northeast Tennessee.

We’re very likely to go back-and-forth between rain, snow, and even some sleet, especially in the Valley. With temperatures in the mid 30s this morning and then only a few degrees of warming for the afternoon. The wind does make it feel a few degrees colder, especially this afternoon to early evening.

Visibility will be reduced and, with road temperatures just above freezing during this system, it doesn’t take much for roads to become slippery. Expect snow-covered roads especially in the Smokies, far Southeastern Kentucky, and Northeast Tennessee.

Caution on the roads is a must all day today. Scattered mixing back to some snow showers continues this evening, as temperatures drop.

We’ll have spotty snow showers and flurries all night, under a blanket of clouds. With a low of 28 degrees, some puddles can freeze over.

Rain to snow for some, more snow for others
Rain to snow for some, more snow for others(WVLT)
With Winter Storm Warnings in place, here's where snow will stick.
With Winter Storm Warnings in place, here's where snow will stick.(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend clears out and stays chilly. Saturday is mostly cloudy, with linger snow in the mountains. The high is only 38 degrees, with some cloud breaks in the afternoon.

Black ice is a concern for Sunday morning, with a very cold low of 24 degrees. It will become mostly sunny with a high of 44 degrees.

Monday comes with rain showers again, and a chance to see that change to some snow showers Monday night. A few snow showers are are possible in the Valley, to more snow showers in the Smokies, lingering into Tuesday.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on our local forecast!

Android Users
iPhone Users
8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger
The reporter asked the woman why she wanted to go in the Capitol to which she replied, “We’re...
Who is ‘Elizabeth from Knoxville’ and why is she trending?
generic photos
Schools across East Tenn. close due to upcoming inclement weather
A Tennessee man has been arrested on charges of murdering his 4-month-old daughter.
East Tennessee man accused of murdering baby
Perseid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy
Harvard astronomer believes alien debris passed Earth in 2017

Latest News

Light snow and low clouds make for a cold shot in Wears Valley, TN
Another rain to snow mix starts the week
Still damp outside.
Cloudy and cold Saturday ahead
In beautiful Cades Cove
Cold, wet, snowy start to the weekend
Best chance for accumulating snow will be over the higher terrain and upper East Tennessee.
Heavy rain tonight, snow by Christmas Eve