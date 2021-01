KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Interstate 75 north was closed Friday afternoon just before 2 p.m. due to an overturned tractor-trailer, according to TDOT.

The Knoxville Police Department said it was expected to be closed for two to three hours.

KPD added there were no injuries reported.

Images appeared to show cargo spilled, but it is unclear what was in the truck.

