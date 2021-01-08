Knox County Schools to receive $50M in COVID funding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County School officials announced the school system will receive more than $50 million in federal COVID funding.

Knox County Schools have until Sept. 30, 2023, to use the funding.

KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas said the government has not provided specific guidelines for use of the funding yet. Thomas said KCS will wait for the guidelines before officials determine how to use the money.

Governor Bill Lee’s office specified some of the funding is intended to be used to prepare schools for reopening, testing and improving air quality within the schools.

KCS Board Members said during a Friday legislative meeting that the school system spent nearly $10 million in additional unbudgeted funds on COVID-related expenses including more than $7 million on virtual learning, substitute teachers and nearly $1.5 million on Personal Protective Equipment.

The school system estimates $5-7 million more will be needed to continue virtual learning and providing teachers and students with the equipment to learn remotely.

KCS School Board members expressed concern over a lack of funding due to low enrollment caused by the pandemic. According to officials, 2,200 students who were enrolled in KCS last year have no pulled out and are being homeschooled.

Officials said they expect KCS to receive $8 million less in federal funding due to the low enrollment. However, they expect those students being homeschooled to re-enroll once schools reopen. This would create a need for more staff that won’t be budgeted for due to the lack of funding, according to KCS.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.