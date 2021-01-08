Advertisement

Knoxville rent up 4.6% since beginning of pandemic

Knoxville rent increases
Knoxville rent increases(Apartment List)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Information from the first National Rent Report of 2021 shows rent has risen 4.6 percent in Knoxville since the pandemic began in March of last year.

The increase is much higher compared to nationwide rent trends. The United States averaged a 1.5 percent decrease in rent costs.

Boise, Idaho was ranked as the city with the highest rent increase with rent rising 9.7 percent since March. An average one-bedroom apartment there costs about $1,021.

Memphis, Tennessee also came in at number eight on the list of cities with the highest increases with rent rising 6.7 percent since March. An average one-bedroom apartment costs $976.

The city with the highest decrease in rent costs is San Francisco. The cost of rent has gone down 26.7 percent with an average one-bedroom apartment cost of $2,305.

You can see the full report with nationwide data here.

