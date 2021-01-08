Advertisement

Knoxville US Attorney's Office collected $7.4M last year

court gavel
court gavel(heliopix - stock.adobe.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Knoxville collected more than $7.4 million in criminal and civil actions last year.

According to the office, the collection effort includes a $3.6 million forfeiture from Sylvia Hofstetter, who was sentenced for her role in operating East Tennessee pill mills. Another $1.5 million came from a false claims act settlement with Retina Associates. A pain cream scheme brought in $550,000 in criminal restitution from five defendants who were convicted of defrauding insurance programs.

Nationwide, the U.S. Justice Department collected more than $15.9 billion in civil and criminal actions last fiscal year.

