Lee says he’s been in contact with Biden transition team on vaccine rollout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Governor Bill Lee said during a web conference Friday morning that he has been in contact with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team about Tennessee’s rollout of the vaccine.

“As the Biden administration prepares to take the helm, we [have] begun to work together. We started this process [of advocating for Tennessee] I look forward to working together to make sure we get the best outcomes for Tennesseans that are consistent with our policies that we think are best for the people of our state,” Lee said.

Dr. Lisa Piercy said 215,000 Tennesseans have been vaccinated so far. That number is equal to three percent of the state’s population.

Although Tennessee officials say the state’s phased distribution plan has been touted as one of the best in the nation, vaccine supply is causing holdups in making it available to more people who want it.

“Our goal, we can’t control the supply, so we order every single dose that is made available to us as soon as it is made available, and our goal is to get it in an arm as soon as it gets into the state,” Piercey said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.