Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger

In a viral video, the woman is heard saying “I got Maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and they pushed me and they Maced me. My name is Elizabeth and I’m from Knoxville, Tennessee.”
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In what might be one of the most-watched videos from the U.S. Capitol riots, a woman who claims she’s from Knoxville, Tennessee, is captured on video telling a reporter she got Maced by police.

The video seems to show the woman as part of the group who made their way into the Capitol building Wednesday.

There’s a lot we don’t know about Elizabeth, but WVLT News took a road trip to Crossville where the woman’s parents are believed to live. WVLT News visited a house where the parents are alleged to live. The people inside repeatedly told a reporter that they didn’t know the woman in the video.

Their neighbors, without hesitation, claimed the woman in the video was an Elizabeth whose parents lived at the address public records reflected. Neighbors added the woman lived in Maryville.

When WVLT News Reporter Gwendolyn Ducre took a drive back to East Tennessee, she went to a home where “Elizabeth from Knoxville” was believed to reside.

WVLT News spoke with a woman who looked like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” and even called her by that name. However, the woman said she didn’t know anyone by that name, but agreed she looked like her “doppelgänger.”

We discovered that Elizabeth Koch was a student at Bowie High School in Maryland, and would have graduated with the class of 2007 but her classmates say that she dropped out.

One classmate said that Elizabeth worked at the Maryland Live Casino as a craps dealer up until around 2018, which was the last time they had seen her until the video of her at The Capitol went viral.

A spokesperson with the local FBI unit said the agency is aware of the clip and said they’re taking appropriate action.

