Morristown police searching for missing man last seen in August

By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Police Department are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 46-year-old man.

According to police, Myron Moran was last seen in August.

Moran is 6′0″ tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he has no known vehicle and may be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact police anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

