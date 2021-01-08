Nearly 85% of Tenn. teachers more stressed, work longer hours during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new survey conducted by the Tennessee Education Association showed teachers across the state are more stressed and working longer hours due to the pandemic.

According to the survey of nearly 7,000 teachers during the fall semester, teachers reported working an average of 13 extra hours as a result of the pandemic.

The survey stated 84 percent of teachers have experienced a more difficult work environment and increased stress since the pandemic began.

President of TEA, Beth Brown said she believes the state could offer more support for teachers by increasing teacher pay. Tennessee teachers were supposed to receive raises across the board in 2020, however, those raises didn’t happen due to the pandemic.

“What we’re hearing from teachers across the state is whether they were doing in-person instruction, hybrid instruction or remote instruction, their workload was tremendous, beyond anything that they had experienced,” said Brown.

During a Knox County School Board meeting, member Virginia Babb said the need for mental health support for students and teachers is “more dire than it’s ever been.”

KCS school board members said students’ and teachers’ needs are not being met by the ratios they are being funded at.

