Advertisement

Nearly 85% of Tenn. teachers more stressed, work longer hours during pandemic

According to the survey of nearly 7,000 teachers during the fall semester, teachers reported...
According to the survey of nearly 7,000 teachers during the fall semester, teachers reported working an average of 13 extra hours as a result of the pandemic.(WITN)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new survey conducted by the Tennessee Education Association showed teachers across the state are more stressed and working longer hours due to the pandemic.

According to the survey of nearly 7,000 teachers during the fall semester, teachers reported working an average of 13 extra hours as a result of the pandemic.

The survey stated 84 percent of teachers have experienced a more difficult work environment and increased stress since the pandemic began.

President of TEA, Beth Brown said she believes the state could offer more support for teachers by increasing teacher pay. Tennessee teachers were supposed to receive raises across the board in 2020, however, those raises didn’t happen due to the pandemic.

“What we’re hearing from teachers across the state is whether they were doing in-person instruction, hybrid instruction or remote instruction, their workload was tremendous, beyond anything that they had experienced,” said Brown.

During a Knox County School Board meeting, member Virginia Babb said the need for mental health support for students and teachers is “more dire than it’s ever been.”

KCS school board members said students’ and teachers’ needs are not being met by the ratios they are being funded at.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger
The reporter asked the woman why she wanted to go in the Capitol to which she replied, “We’re...
Who is ‘Elizabeth from Knoxville’ and why is she trending?
generic photos
Schools across East Tenn. close due to upcoming inclement weather
A Tennessee man has been arrested on charges of murdering his 4-month-old daughter.
East Tennessee man accused of murdering baby
Perseid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy
Harvard astronomer believes alien debris passed Earth in 2017

Latest News

Rick Barnes post A&M
Rick Barnes post Texas A&M
Light snow and low clouds make for a cold shot in Wears Valley, TN
Another rain to snow mix starts the week
Former Miss. police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
Former Mississippi police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
A 13-year-old girl who had been missing out of Nashville since December has been found safe.
13-year-old Tenn. girl missing since December found safe
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Man identified as horned, shirtless Capitol occupier now facing charges