Pigeon Forge police warn of bitcoin, money-laundering scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents of a new phone scam.

Police are warning people that scammers are calling victims pretending to be officers or deputies. The scammer tells the victim they need to send money because they have been accused in a money-laundering investigation. The scammer might also tell the victim that there is a warrant out on them or that a loved one was involved in an accident.

The department is also warning people not to buy bitcoin for any government payments, utility bills or if someone says you’re being investigated. Anyone who gets such a call is asked to hang up and call their local law enforcement.

PFPD said it never calls individuals to demand money under any circumstance.

