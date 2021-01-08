Advertisement

Pigeon Forge police warn of bitcoin, money-laundering scam

The Pigeon Forge Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents of a new phone scam.
(KVLY)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents of a new phone scam.

Police are warning people that scammers are calling victims pretending to be officers or deputies. The scammer tells the victim they need to send money because they have been accused in a money-laundering investigation. The scammer might also tell the victim that there is a warrant out on them or that a loved one was involved in an accident.

The department is also warning people not to buy bitcoin for any government payments, utility bills or if someone says you’re being investigated. Anyone who gets such a call is asked to hang up and call their local law enforcement.

PFPD said it never calls individuals to demand money under any circumstance.

*****Scam Alerts**** *Current Phone Scams: You receive a phone call from a person claiming to be from a police...

Posted by Pigeon Forge Police Department on Friday, January 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger
The reporter asked the woman why she wanted to go in the Capitol to which she replied, “We’re...
Who is ‘Elizabeth from Knoxville’ and why is she trending?
generic photos
Schools across East Tenn. close due to upcoming inclement weather
A Tennessee man has been arrested on charges of murdering his 4-month-old daughter.
East Tennessee man accused of murdering baby
Perseid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy
Harvard astronomer believes alien debris passed Earth in 2017

Latest News

Rick Barnes post A&M
Rick Barnes post Texas A&M
Light snow and low clouds make for a cold shot in Wears Valley, TN
Another rain to snow mix starts the week
Former Miss. police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
Former Mississippi police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
A 13-year-old girl who had been missing out of Nashville since December has been found safe.
13-year-old Tenn. girl missing since December found safe
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Man identified as horned, shirtless Capitol occupier now facing charges