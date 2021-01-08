Advertisement

Rep. Burchett calls on colleagues to return to Washington, get COVID-19 relief bill right

U.S. Representative Tim Burchett called on his colleagues to return to Washington D.C. to make...
U.S. Representative Tim Burchett called on his colleagues to return to Washington D.C. to make a decision on the COVID-19 relief bill.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Representative Tim Burchett called on his colleagues to return to Washington D.C. to make a decision on the COVID-19 relief bill.

President Trump on Tuesday said he is asking for changes to the relief bill passed by Congress. The bill would put $600 stimulus checks in the hands of eligible Americans and $1,200 for couples.

“I’m asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2000 or $4000 per couple,” Trump said in a video released on Twitter.

Rep. Tim Burchett released the following statement:

“We need a coronavirus relief bill with no strings attached, and President Trump should veto this bill. Struggling families and small businesses get pennies while billions of American taxpayer dollars are sent overseas. My colleagues and I need to get back to Washington and work through Christmas to make this right.”

