Rural Metro firefighters extinguish West Knox Co. kitchen blaze

Rural Metro Fire responded to a home on Wellesley Lane just before 4 p.m Friday.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a home on Wellesley Lane just before 4 p.m Friday.

According to a release, when crews arrived at the home they found smoke coming from the roof and windows. One person who lived at the home had already evacuated and was treated for possible smoke inhalation.

When firefighters entered the home they found a kitchen fire that had gone into the attic.

Crews were able to reduce damage in the home by quickly putting the fire out and allowing ventilation through the roof.

No one was seriously hurt.

