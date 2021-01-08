Several state lawmakers joined, observed US Capitol turmoil

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Lawmakers from at least seven states attended or observed the massive demonstrations in Washington that turned into a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol.

A legislator from West Virginia went so far as to don a helmet and join a screaming mob as it broke into the congressional building.

It was unclear Thursday whether he or others would be prosecuted for their roles in what Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and many others called a “failed insurrection.”

Some federal officials said any charges may not come until well after President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

