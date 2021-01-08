Travel issues push Ice Bears home opener back an hour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After 315 days of waiting, hockey fans will have to be a little more patient to catch the Ice Bears in action this season.

Due to travel difficulties, tonight’s game can Macon Mayhem will be delayed one hour. Puck drop will be at 8:30pm and doors will open at 7:30pm. MemBEAR doors will open at 7:10pm. pic.twitter.com/YkGb0jSap4 — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) January 8, 2021

The Ice Bears announced through the team’s Twitter account Friday afternoon that the Macon Mayhem were having some issues getting into town and that the game would have to be pushed back to accommodate their opponent.

As of publication, a limited number of tickets remain. Fans are encouraged to visit the team’s website to purchase tickets in advance.

