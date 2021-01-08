Travel issues push Ice Bears home opener back an hour
The puck will drop on the 2021 home opener at 8:30 p.m. Friday
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After 315 days of waiting, hockey fans will have to be a little more patient to catch the Ice Bears in action this season.
The Ice Bears announced through the team’s Twitter account Friday afternoon that the Macon Mayhem were having some issues getting into town and that the game would have to be pushed back to accommodate their opponent.
As of publication, a limited number of tickets remain. Fans are encouraged to visit the team’s website to purchase tickets in advance.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.