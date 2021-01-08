Advertisement

Turbo Tax customers to begin receiving stimulus payments soon

By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Turbo Tax customers may soon see stimulus payments hit their bank accounts.

According to the company, payments will begin to be deposited starting Friday, Jan. 8. Most payments are expected to be available on Friday, but banks could take a few business days to process.

Stimulus payments will be deposited into the same bank account customers received their 2019 tax refund.

" We have been working tirelessly with the Treasury and IRS to get your stimulus payment to you. We know how important these funds are for so many Americans and we regret that an IRS error caused a delay in you receiving your stimulus payment,” Turbo Tax said in an email to customers.

If you continue to not receive a stimulus check or you are not a TurboTax customer, use the message in the IRS “Get My Payment” tool to determine what to do next.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger
The reporter asked the woman why she wanted to go in the Capitol to which she replied, “We’re...
Who is ‘Elizabeth from Knoxville’ and why is she trending?
generic photos
Schools across East Tenn. close due to upcoming inclement weather
A Tennessee man has been arrested on charges of murdering his 4-month-old daughter.
East Tennessee man accused of murdering baby
Perseid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy
Harvard astronomer believes alien debris passed Earth in 2017

Latest News

Rick Barnes post A&M
Rick Barnes post Texas A&M
Light snow and low clouds make for a cold shot in Wears Valley, TN
Another rain to snow mix starts the week
Former Miss. police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
Former Mississippi police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
A 13-year-old girl who had been missing out of Nashville since December has been found safe.
13-year-old Tenn. girl missing since December found safe
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Man identified as horned, shirtless Capitol occupier now facing charges