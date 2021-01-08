Turbo Tax customers to begin receiving stimulus payments soon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Turbo Tax customers may soon see stimulus payments hit their bank accounts.

According to the company, payments will begin to be deposited starting Friday, Jan. 8. Most payments are expected to be available on Friday, but banks could take a few business days to process.

Stimulus payments will be deposited into the same bank account customers received their 2019 tax refund.

" We have been working tirelessly with the Treasury and IRS to get your stimulus payment to you. We know how important these funds are for so many Americans and we regret that an IRS error caused a delay in you receiving your stimulus payment,” Turbo Tax said in an email to customers.

If you continue to not receive a stimulus check or you are not a TurboTax customer, use the message in the IRS “Get My Payment” tool to determine what to do next.

