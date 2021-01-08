Advertisement

US Capitol police officer dead after clashing with pro-Trump mob

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:09 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - United States Capitol police confirmed the death of an officer following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“At approximately 9:30 p.m. this evening (January 7, 2021), United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty,” USCP said in a statement.

USCP said Sicknick was injured while “physically engaging” with protesters and later collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was tallying the Electoral College votes to confirm president-elect Joe Biden won the election.

The death will be investigated by Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP and federal law enforcement.

Democratic leaders of the House Appropriations Committee said the “tragic loss” of a Capitol police officer “should remind all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protected us, our colleagues, Congressional staff, the press corps and other essential workers″ during the hourslong takeover of the Capitol by pro-Trump protesters.

Sicknick joined the USCP in July 2008 and most recently served in the Department’s First Responder’s Unit.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger
The reporter asked the woman why she wanted to go in the Capitol to which she replied, “We’re...
Who is ‘Elizabeth from Knoxville’ and why is she trending?
generic photos
Schools across East Tenn. close due to upcoming inclement weather
A Tennessee man has been arrested on charges of murdering his 4-month-old daughter.
East Tennessee man accused of murdering baby
Perseid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy
Harvard astronomer believes alien debris passed Earth in 2017

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Rick Barnes post A&M
Rick Barnes post Texas A&M
Light snow and low clouds make for a cold shot in Wears Valley, TN
Another rain to snow mix starts the week
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Former Miss. police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
Former Mississippi police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement