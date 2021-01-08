UT pays attorneys up to $500 an hour for help with football program investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Days after the University of Tennessee announced that two attorneys from Kansas would assist as the football program faces an internal investigation from the school’s compliance department regarding possible recruiting improprieties, the university released more details about how much the attorneys would be paid for their services.

Kyle Skillman and Mike Glazier, of Bond Schoeneck & King, indicated in a letter confirming their representation of the university that the hourly rate for service could range between $375 and $500. The Kansas-based attorneys will help compliance staff investigate possible impermissible benefits offered to some recruits.

“The hourly rates for those attorneys, paralegals and other service professionals who could work on Client matters vary between $150 and $500, with specific rates reflecting the knowledge, experience and expertise of each individual assigned. It is projected that Mike Glazier and I will serve as the primary attorneys working on this matter but may assign other individuals as needed to meet the needs of your representation. Our hourly rates are $500 and $375, respectively,” the letter from Skillman read.

According to documents supplied to WVLT News by the university, the terms appeared to have been agreed to and signed by C. Ryan Stinnett, General Counsel for the University of Tennessee.

In a statement to WVLT News, officials with UT said, “We take seriously our institutional commitment to NCAA compliance, and are reviewing regulatory issues that have been brought to our attention. As part of that process, we are currently working with attorneys Kyle Skillman and Michael Glazier with Bond, Schoeneck & King. We will provide additional information when it’s appropriate.”

University of Tennessee leaders will not make any new hires for the football program or extend current assistant coaching contracts until the internal investigation into possible recruiting violations is complete, according to WVLT News media partner Chris Low, of ESPN.

“It’s a probe that will continue into next week and maybe into the end of next week,” Low said Thursday.

ESPN reported last month that employees in the athletic department’s compliance office began conducting interviews with players, coaches and recruits, among others inside the program in November.

“There’s going to be a lot of speculation as to Jeremy Pruitt’s job status and where the team goes from here.”

Sophomore running back Eric Gray and quarterback Brian Maurer were held out of the last regular-season game against Texas A&M for undisclosed reasons. Sources told Low that Gray’s absence was in relation to the compliance investigation.

