Vaping combined with smoking is as harmful as smoking cigarettes alone, new study shows

People who smoked cigarettes in addition to vaping experienced health effects as harmful as those who smoked cigarettes exclusively, according to research published by the American Heart Association.
By Brittany Tarwater
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smoking traditional cigarettes in addition to using e-cigarettes results in harmful health effects similar to smoking cigarettes exclusively, according to new research published Monday by the American Heart Association.

The study shows the number of people smoking cigarettes is decreasing but the use of e-cigarettes is increasingly popular, especially in teenagers.

According to the AHA, one in five teenagers have admitted to vaping. While e-cigarettes have fewer toxins than cigarettes, it still has nicotine, toxins, metals and contaminants. One e-cigarette refill pod has the same amount of nicotine as at least 20 regular cigarettes.

“I think it’s a misconception that vaping is better e-cigarettes are better. You know, on average, every 3,500 new kids starts vaping each day. If you look at it amongst high school students there are a 70 percent increase over the year, and a 40 percent increase for just the middle school. And they’re not being marketed as cigarettes they’re being marketed as vapes, and by not tying the word vape to cigarettes and nicotine together. I think some of these companies have effectively marketed towards individuals that are impressionable,” said Dr. Sumeet Sharma, pediatric cardiologist at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and American Heart Association board member.

Dr. Sharma said cigarette smoking is the most preventable cause of death in the United States. His concern for teenagers and young people is allowing vaping to be a gateway to smoking cigarettes and using other nicotine products.

