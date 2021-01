13-year-old Tenn. girl missing since December found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A 13-year-old girl who had been missing out of Nashville since December has been found safe.

Ja’Mya Boyd had last been seen at her home December 20, before she went missing.

Metro Nashville police said in a tweet Saturday that Boyd has been found safe. She was found unharmed at a relative’s home in Nashville.

BREAKING: Grateful to report that Ja’Mya Boyd has been located safe and unharmed at a relative’s home in Nashville. https://t.co/ljZI8bssGV — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 9, 2021

