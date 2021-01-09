Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers donates $500,000 to COVID-19 small-business relief fund

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers drops back during the second half of an NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers drops back during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WVLT) -Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pledged half a million dollars to help a COVID-19 relief fund for small businesses Friday.

During an Instagram live feed Friday night, Rodgers said he’ll match Dave Portnoy’s $500,000 contribution to The Barstool Fund, which was established by Portnoy’s Barstool Sports media company.

Rodgers is calling on his teammates and coaches to contribute.

According to Portnoy, the Barstool Fund has raised over $21 million from more than 161,000 supporters. The money is so far helping 97 sports bars, restaurants, micro breweries, salons and other businesses, including the Abbey Bar in De Pere, Dairy Land Family Restaurant in Madison, Gray Brewing Company in Janesville and J&B’s Bar & Blue Ribbon Tap Room in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WBAY. All rights reserved.

