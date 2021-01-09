After no jackpot winner, Mega Millions increases to $600 million

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -After no one hit Friday night’s massive $520 million Mega Millions jackpot, it increased to $600 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.

Mega Millions reported hundreds of players scored smaller prizes.

The winning numbers were: 3, 6, 16, 18, 58. The Mega Ball is 11, and the Megaplier is 2.

If you were to cash out on Tuesday’s $600 million jackpot, Mega Millions says you’d take home $442 million.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot also increased to $470 million. That’s an estimated cash value of $362.7 million for that pot.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.