Another rain to snow mix starts the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday’s sunshine will thaw out much of our area, but another round of rain and higher elevation snow moves in to start the new work week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A stubborn blanket of clouds and a north breeze have kept things chilly this Saturday. Highs have only managed the mid 30s in many spots with “feels like” temperatures in the mid and upper 20s! We’ll keep the clouds around this evening as temperatures dip to near freezing. Make sure to bundle up!

It’s best to just stay inside tonight with a blanket and a warm fire. We’ll wake up Sunday to temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s. Continue to watch out for patches of ice along some of the back roads, too.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is the best looking day of the weekend. After that cold start we’ll see lots of sunshine for the afternoon that’ll help to warm temperatures into the mid 40s. If your snow hasn’t melted in Upper East Tennessee yet, it will be Sunday.

A dusting at best is possible for the plateau while a couple inches may fall in the Smokies Monday night. (WVLT)

Monday morning starts off cloudy, but rain is once again knocking on our doorstep. Areas across the plateau and into the mountains will be cold enough to see a rain/snow mix by the afternoon. Accumulations of about a dusting on the grass are possible along the plateau while a couple inches may fall in the Smokies. For the valley, cold showers keep highs in the low 40s.

Some snow showers grace the tops of the Smokies Tuesday morning while the rest of the area tries to eat away at the clouds. We should get back into the mid 40s that afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday are the best looking days in a while with sunshine and highs around 50. Another brief rain to snow mix is possible leading up to next weekend.

Two weak winter systems sandwich a mild day this week. (WVLT)

