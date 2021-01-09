Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway in Lexington after body found inside car

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a car overnight.

The Fayette County Coroner identified the victim as 28-year-old John H. Harris.

Police received a call around 12:40 a.m. about shots fired on Cove Lake Drive. Not far from the reported shots fired, police found a vehicle that had crashed into several parked cars.

Police say they found a victim with gunshot wounds inside the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.

