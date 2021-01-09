Advertisement

Cloudy and cold Saturday ahead

Kyle Grainger is tracking the next round of rain and snow that will approach Tennessee
Still damp outside.
Still damp outside.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Through the morning hours it stays cold with a light NE wind that makes it feel a few degrees colder as that wind bites into your skin. Throw on that warm fleece when you walk the dog today.

WHAT TO EXPECT

High’s on Saturday will be near 39 in Knoxville to 34 in Crossville.

Through the day on Saturday we’ll try to get some breaks in the sun, but mostly it’s just going to stay cloudy.

Temperatures just after sunset.
Temperatures just after sunset.

It’s a cold night for a bonfire, a movie night inside maybe best. We’ll really start to see some clearing though as we have a partly sunny sunrise for Sunday. We’ll wake up Sunday to temperatures near 23.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is the best looking day of the weekend. After that cold start we’ll see lots of sunshine for the afternoon on Sunday and that’ll help warm us to near 45 by the afternoon.

Monday morning we wake up cloudy, with rain once again knocking on our doorstep. Areas across the plateau and into the mountains will see this as a rain/snow mix. So a quite messy drive to work on Monday for some. Showers are really around in the afternoon a high of 42.

Tuesday some mountain snow showers will be with us as we work to get the sunshine to return for Tuesday afternoon.

Showers return on Monday.
Showers return on Monday.
