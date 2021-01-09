Advertisement

East Tennessee man accused of murdering baby

A Tennessee man has been arrested on charges of murdering his 4-month-old daughter.
A Tennessee man has been arrested on charges of murdering his 4-month-old daughter.
A Tennessee man has been arrested on charges of murdering his 4-month-old daughter.(TBI)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has been arrested on charges of murdering his 4-month-old daughter.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 29-year-old Paul Morgan Beard of Johnson City was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Kenlyn Beard of Elizabethton.

A Carter County grand jury indicted Beard on the charges on Tuesday.

The TBI says Beard was booked into the Carter County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger
The reporter asked the woman why she wanted to go in the Capitol to which she replied, “We’re...
Who is ‘Elizabeth from Knoxville’ and why is she trending?
generic photos
Schools across East Tenn. close due to upcoming inclement weather
Perseid meteor and the Andromeda galaxy
Harvard astronomer believes alien debris passed Earth in 2017

Latest News

Rick Barnes post A&M
Rick Barnes post Texas A&M
Light snow and low clouds make for a cold shot in Wears Valley, TN
Another rain to snow mix starts the week
Former Miss. police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
Former Mississippi police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
A 13-year-old girl who had been missing out of Nashville since December has been found safe.
13-year-old Tenn. girl missing since December found safe
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Man identified as horned, shirtless Capitol occupier now facing charges