Former Mississippi police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WALLS, Miss. (WVLT) -The former police chief of the town of Walls, Mississippi, has pleaded guilty to embezzlement, officials say.

According to the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor, Herb Brewer pleaded guilty Friday.

Brewer is accused of selling two city-owned vehicles to members of his own family and keeping the proceeds from the sales. Special agents from the auditor’s office arrested Brewer in February of 2020 after he was indicted.

“As long as I hold this position, the Auditor’s office will continue to hold officials accountable when they use their offices to benefit themselves or their family,” said Auditor Shad White in a statement released Friday. “This sort of illegal self-dealing will not be tolerated.”

Brewer has been sentenced to time already served in prison in addition to two years of probation, as well as a $500 fine.

The auditor’s office says the guilty verdict also prevents Brewer from ever getting a job in a government office in Mississippi again.

