Former Vols QB Jarrett Guarantano transfers to Washington State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano announced his next landing spot on social media Friday night. The New Jersey native is headed to the Pacific Northwest to play for Washington State.

The transfer announcement comes after Guarantano entered the NCAA transfer portal last month.

Guarantano threw for 6,174 yards and 38 touchdowns in his Tennessee career.

