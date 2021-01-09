Man charged in connection to Claxton gas station robbery

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged a man in connection to a gas station robbery that occurred in Claxton just after Christmas.

Tyrone Partridge, 43, was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and theft in connection to the robbery that occurred at the Marathon gas station on December 29. Officials accused him of brandishing a firearm and demanding the cashier empty the register before fleeing.

Partridge was arrested and booked on Jan. 4 following an arrest by the Oak Ridge police for a similar crime. He is also accused in an armed robbery that took place at the J&C Market in Oak Ridge. He was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, evading arrest and resisting arrest in that crime.

“Through intel and information sharing with Oak Ridge” ACSO was able to connect Partridge to the robbery at the Marathon on Dec. 29.

ACSO said Partridge remains in the Anderson County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.