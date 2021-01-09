Advertisement

Man identified as horned, shirtless Capitol occupier now facing charges

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. An Arizona man seen in photos and video of the mob wearing a fur hat with horns was also charged Saturday in Wednesday's chaos. Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name Jake Angeli, was taken into custody Saturday, Jan. 9.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WVLT) -As a mob of President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday, one face stood out from the crowd in photographs: A tattooed, shirtless man donning horns and red, white and blue face paint inside the chambers. The man suspected of wearing the costume is now facing federal charges.

Despite the disguise, the Arizona Republic’s website quickly identified the man as 32-year-old Jake Angeli, a familiar face at pro-Trump rallies and a purported QAnon conspiracy theorist sometimes referred to as the “QAnon Shaman.”

In the past year, the Arizona resident has been spotted — often in costume — at various demonstrations across the country, including a Washington D.C. protest after Joe Biden’s presidential win in November.

In a press release Saturday the Department of Justice stated that Angeli’s real name is Jacob Chansley, and said he was carrying a six-foot spear during the mob takeover.

“Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli, of Arizona, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” wrote officials from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Washington D.C. “Chansley was taken into custody today.”

Angeli was previously photographed multiple times at the Arizona State Capitol — and in one instance, during a pro-Trump rally in February, held a sign that read, “Q Sent Me,” according to the Arizona Republic.

Prior to allegedly joining the QAnon movement, Angeli was “a small-time actor, voice over artist, and singer,” according to Nick Martin, an editor at the Informant.

Also facing charges, according to the DOJ, is a Florida man seen carrying a lectern through the U.S. Capitol during the riot. Nexstar’s WFLA reports 36-year-old Adam Johnson was taken into custody in Pinellas County.

A third suspect, Derrick Evans, 35, of West Virginia, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds. Nexstar’s WBOY reports that Evans is a newly-elected West Virginia Republican state delegate.

