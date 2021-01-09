Man seen carrying Pelosi’s podium in US Capitol riot arrested

(CNN)- Adam Johnson, the man seen on video carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the invasion of the US Capitol, has been arrested in Pinellas County, Florida, at the request of the US Department of Justice, a law enforcement official told CNN.

He will face charges related his role in the ransacking of the Capitol.

Johnson, 36, was booked into the Pinellas County jail on Friday night.

