Man seen carrying Pelosi’s podium in US Capitol riot arrested

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A pro-Trump protester carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the...
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A pro-Trump protester carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the Roturnda of the U.S. Capitol Building after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)(Win McNamee | Getty Images)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN)- Adam Johnson, the man seen on video carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the invasion of the US Capitol, has been arrested in Pinellas County, Florida, at the request of the US Department of Justice, a law enforcement official told CNN.

He will face charges related his role in the ransacking of the Capitol.

Johnson, 36, was booked into the Pinellas County jail on Friday night.

