Maryville man accused of stabbing, hitting father with car

Adam Leon Shope, 44 is accused of stabbing his father to death and running over his body
Adam Leon Shope, 44 is accused of stabbing his father to death and running over his body
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Maryville man is facing a homicide charge following a domestic altercation with his father Thursday, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to BCSO, Adam Leon Shope, 44, of Maryville is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility on a criminal homicide charge after deputies said he got into a deadly altercation with his father.

Deputies responded to a reported stabbing at a home on Valleyview Drive Thursday around 2 p.m. While responding to the call, deputies received information that Shope had left the home in a brown Kia Sport utility vehicle.

Investigators said Shope stabbed his father and then hit him with the car while fleeing the scene.

“A witness followed him out of the neighborhood and notified Blount County Communications of Shope’s location, and a deputy spotted the vehicle traveling north on Old Niles Ferry Road and conducted a felony traffic stop. Shope surrendered without incident and was taken to the Blount County Correctional Facility. As deputies arrived on the scene, witnesses were attempting CPR on the victim, Jasper L. Shope, 71, who was lying in a yard across the street from his residence. EMR-certified deputies and medics with AMR Ambulance Service attempted to resuscitate Mr. Shope, but they were unsuccessful,” BCSO said in a Facebook post Friday.

MARYVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH HOMICIDE FOLLOWING DOMESTIC ASSAULT MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE - Blount County Sheriff James Lee...

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 8, 2021

Adam Shope also had a warrant out for aggravated assault from a previous domestic incident involving his father, according to BCSO.

Shope is being held on bonds totaling $1.1 million. He is to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court Jan. 11 at 1:30 p.m.

