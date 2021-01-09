Advertisement

Police: EMS workers in Williamsburg attacked by intoxicated man

Keith C. Powers was arrested on Tuesday, December 29 after Williamsburg Police say he assaulted...
Keith C. Powers was arrested on Tuesday, December 29 after Williamsburg Police say he assaulted two EMTs.(Whitley County Detention Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Williamsburg man has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking two EMTs last week.

Williamsburg Police arrested 42-year-old Keith C. Powers at the Stop and Save gas station after they say he assaulted the two EMTs on Tuesday, December 29.

Police believe that Powers kicked one of the EMS workers in the chest, while the other was punched in the chest. Neither were seriously injured.

Police determined that Powers was under the influence and he proceeded to resist arrest.

Powers was charged with 3rd degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

