Will you be the lucky $550 million Jackpot Powerball winner?

By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Will you be the lucky $550 million Powerball winner?

The Powerball jackpot increased to $550 million after no one won Saturday’s $470 million prize.

The winning numbers were 14, 26, 38, 45, 46 and the Powerball is 13.

After no one hit Friday night’s massive $520 million Mega Millions jackpot, it increased also increased to $600 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.

