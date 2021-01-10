Advertisement

Brief wintry mix to cold rain Monday

Austin Bowling says another small round of wintry weather moves through Monday, but little to no impact is expected from it.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and a few snowflakes fill the air first thing Monday morning. This brief round of wintry weather gives way to a few milder days by the middle of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

On the heels of a beautiful yet cool Sunday afternoon, temperatures will fall quickly just after sunset. Through the overnight, clouds will stream in with a few spotty flurries possible across the higher terrain. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Monday starts with a wintry mix before turning into a cold rain for the afternoon.
Monday starts with a wintry mix before turning into a cold rain for the afternoon.(WVLT)

Monday morning starts off with a light wintry mix and snow across the higher terrain. The valley may even see a few snowflakes mixed in with the rain, as well. Accumulations of about a dusting on the grass are possible along the plateau and in the Smokies. By the midday and the afternoon, cold showers will be hit or miss. Look for highs to stay in the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Some snow showers grace the tops of the Smokies Tuesday morning while the rest of the area tries to eat away at the clouds. We should get back into the mid 40s that afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday are the best looking days in a while with sunshine and highs around 50.

We’ll keep our eyes on another quick round of rain and snow showers by Friday and Saturday as highs slip into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Little to no impact is expected from this storm as of now.

Android Users
iPhone Users
A quick round of light wintry weather is followed by a couple mild days for the middle of the...
A quick round of light wintry weather is followed by a couple mild days for the middle of the week.(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic will temporarily come to a halt along I-40 as KUB crews rollout roadblocks
In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger
A 13-year-old girl who had been missing out of Nashville since December has been found safe.
13-year-old Tenn. girl missing since December found safe
Powerball numbers
Will you be the lucky $550 million Jackpot Powerball winner?
The reporter asked the woman why she wanted to go in the Capitol to which she replied, “We’re...
Who is ‘Elizabeth from Knoxville’ and why is she trending?