Brief wintry mix to cold rain Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and a few snowflakes fill the air first thing Monday morning. This brief round of wintry weather gives way to a few milder days by the middle of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

On the heels of a beautiful yet cool Sunday afternoon, temperatures will fall quickly just after sunset. Through the overnight, clouds will stream in with a few spotty flurries possible across the higher terrain. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Monday starts with a wintry mix before turning into a cold rain for the afternoon. (WVLT)

Monday morning starts off with a light wintry mix and snow across the higher terrain. The valley may even see a few snowflakes mixed in with the rain, as well. Accumulations of about a dusting on the grass are possible along the plateau and in the Smokies. By the midday and the afternoon, cold showers will be hit or miss. Look for highs to stay in the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Some snow showers grace the tops of the Smokies Tuesday morning while the rest of the area tries to eat away at the clouds. We should get back into the mid 40s that afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday are the best looking days in a while with sunshine and highs around 50.

We’ll keep our eyes on another quick round of rain and snow showers by Friday and Saturday as highs slip into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Little to no impact is expected from this storm as of now.

A quick round of light wintry weather is followed by a couple mild days for the middle of the week. (WVLT)

