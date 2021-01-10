Firefighter hospitalized after extinguishing Old City building fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A firefighter has been hospitalized after responding to a building fire in the Old City Sunday morning.

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to the 700 block of East Depot Avenue around 9:13 a.m. of reports of smoke.

Upon arrival, KFD crews discovered the building to be partially boarded up with no utilities connected and vacant.

Crews forced entry into the building and began searching for the source of the smoke.

KFD says no one was inside the building during the fire and were able to extinguish the fire in 15 minutes.

One firefighter was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.