Former Titans’ RB Eddie George reacts to Titans playoff rival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Former Tennessee Titans Running Back Eddie George reacted to the Tennessee Titans playoff rival Sunday.

George says it’s an ‘epic playoff rival’ as the Titans face the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

CBS Sports reported in an era where nearly every team in the NFL loves to throw the ball, the Ravens and Titans have gone against the grain and their throwback strategy means we’re going to be getting a postseason rarity: This week’s game will mark the first time in nearly 32 years that the NFL’s top-two rushing teams have faced each other in the playoffs.

The last time it happened came in January 1989 when the Bengals and 49ers met up in Super Bowl XXIII. In that game, the 49ers and their No. 2 rushing offense narrowly beat a Bengals team that ranked No. 1 overall in rushing in 1988. Although the Bengals had the NFL MVP on their team that year in Boomer Esiason, they still managed to average 169.4 yards per game on the ground. As for the 49ers, their ground attack averaged 157.6 yards per game even though they had Joe Montana under center.

Neither team came anywhere close to their season average as the 49ers totaled 111 rushing yards while the Bengals ended with 106 yards in San Francisco’s 20-16 Super Bowl win.

The Ravens-Titans game will mark the just the fourth time that the top-two rushing teams have met in the postseason since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.