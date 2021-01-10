Knoxville assisted living facility holds winter clothing drive to help those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Staff at Morning Pointe Assisted Living Knoxville are helping those in need.

To help many stay warm this winter season, the facility is hosting a “Giving Tree Clothing Drive” project.

The project was put together by Kari Christopher, a life enrichment director at the facility.

She says through the project, Morning Pointe hopes to collect a variety of warm clothing such as coats, scarves, hats and mittens for clients with Angelic Ministries.

“I want to pay that forward to those in the community that need it who have just fallen on a difficult time. They have clients who have suffered house fires, women who are escaping situations that they didn’t want to be in. Families who have lost everything and are rebuilding,” says Christopher.

The drive will take place until January 28.

Donations can be dropped off any day at Morning Pointe Knoxville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clothing for all ages and sizes are needed.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.