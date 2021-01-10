Advertisement

Knoxville assisted living facility holds winter clothing drive to help those in need

Morning Pointe of Knoxville is asking for donations of gently used winter clothes
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Staff at Morning Pointe Assisted Living Knoxville are helping those in need.

To help many stay warm this winter season, the facility is hosting a “Giving Tree Clothing Drive” project.

The project was put together by Kari Christopher, a life enrichment director at the facility.

She says through the project, Morning Pointe hopes to collect a variety of warm clothing such as coats, scarves, hats and mittens for clients with Angelic Ministries.

“I want to pay that forward to those in the community that need it who have just fallen on a difficult time. They have clients who have suffered house fires, women who are escaping situations that they didn’t want to be in. Families who have lost everything and are rebuilding,” says Christopher.

The drive will take place until January 28.

Donations can be dropped off any day at Morning Pointe Knoxville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clothing for all ages and sizes are needed.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic will temporarily come to a halt along I-40 as KUB crews rollout roadblocks
In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger
A 13-year-old girl who had been missing out of Nashville since December has been found safe.
13-year-old Tenn. girl missing since December found safe
Powerball numbers
Will you be the lucky $550 million Jackpot Powerball winner?
The reporter asked the woman why she wanted to go in the Capitol to which she replied, “We’re...
Who is ‘Elizabeth from Knoxville’ and why is she trending?

Latest News

Bugle is an 8-year-old Beagle mix.
Senior pet of the month: Bugle
School officials said roads in the southern part of the county are covered in snow and...
Schools across East Tenn. close Monday due to winter weather
Heather Haley tracking snow showers this morning.
Heather Haley is tracking snow showers to cold rain
Light snow and low clouds make for a cold shot in Wears Valley, TN
Brief wintry mix to cold rain Monday
Powerball numbers
Will you be the lucky $550 million Jackpot Powerball winner?