Knoxville ranked No. 5 on list of worst cities for coronavirus per capita

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knoxville has been ranked fifth on data charts for the worst cities with coronavirus cases per capita.

Just a few weeks ago, Knoxville was ranked No. 1 according to White House Data, before it fell to third. As of January 10, Knoxville is ranked fifth.

According to the data, Knoxville has 6,259 cases per 100,000. The new data comes as Tennessee saw more than 7,000 deaths related to coronavirus.

