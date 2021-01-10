Advertisement

LaMelo Ball becomes youngest NBA player with triple-double

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks away while passing the ball past Atlanta Hawks...
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks away while passing the ball past Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) and forward Cam Reddish (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman | AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 on Saturday night for their straight win.

The 19-year-old Ball replaced Markelle Fultz as the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double by 177 days.

Ball, the third overall pick in the NBA draft, was 9 of 13 from the field as the Hornets handed the struggling Hawks their fourth straight loss. He became only the fifth rookie in NBA history to record a triple-double and the first Hornets player ever to reach that plateau coming off the bench.

Terry Rozier scored 23 points for the Hornets.

Ball just missed the first triple-double of his career in the Hornets’ win Friday night over the Pelicans, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Ball turned it on the second half and produced the record when he drove the lane and dished out to Rozier for a 3-pointer.

Cam Reddish scored 21 points and De’Andre Hunter had 20 for the Hawks. Atlanta’s Trae Young struggled all night, shooting 5 of 19 from the floor to finish with 15 points and 10 assists.

The Hornets shot 57.5% from the field in the first half to build a 59-50 lead, while holding the Hawks to 36%.

P.J. Washington had 22 points for the Hornets.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic will temporarily come to a halt along I-40 as KUB crews rollout roadblocks
In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger
A 13-year-old girl who had been missing out of Nashville since December has been found safe.
13-year-old Tenn. girl missing since December found safe
Powerball numbers
Will you be the lucky $550 million Jackpot Powerball winner?
The reporter asked the woman why she wanted to go in the Capitol to which she replied, “We’re...
Who is ‘Elizabeth from Knoxville’ and why is she trending?

Latest News

Jordan Horston
Lady Vols fend off Tigers, 64-63
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL...
Titans fall 20-13 to Ravens in Wild Card Round
Eddie George reacts to Titans playoff match
Former Titans’ RB Eddie George reacts to Titans playoff rival
Vescovi paces Vols with 23 points in 68-54 win over A&M