Man shot to death at Memphis discount auto part store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A man is dead after a Saturday afternoon shooting at a discount auto part store in Memphis.

Memphis police say the shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. at Rufu’s Discount Brakes and Mufflers. The man was found shot and pronounced dead.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

