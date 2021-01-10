Man shot to death at Memphis discount auto part store
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A man is dead after a Saturday afternoon shooting at a discount auto part store in Memphis.
Memphis police say the shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. at Rufu’s Discount Brakes and Mufflers. The man was found shot and pronounced dead.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
