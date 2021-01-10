Advertisement

Memphis woman charged with impersonating officer, attacking neighbor with bat

Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Memphis woman is charged with impersonating a police officer and aggravated assault after allegedly knocking on her neighbor’s door and attacking him with a baseball bat.

Memphis police were called to an apartment on South Rembert Street Thursday evening after the victim said his neighbor, Margaret Richardson, forced her way into his apartment while hitting him with the bat.

WMC reported, the victim told officers Richardson knocked on the door, but he didn’t see anyone through the peephole. When he asked who was outside, Richardson allegedly told him she was the police, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim told investigators he opened the door because he thought officers may have been there investigating a noise complaint.

Officers took Richardson into custody at her upstairs apartment and recovered a bat.

Richardson was released on her own recognizance Friday night, according to jail records. A video court appearance was set for Monday morning.

