Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

WATRBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

According to the sheriff’s office, 37-year-old William Douglass Kilgore of Oakdale was last seen on January 3.

Kilgore is described as a white man standing 5′ 10″ and weighs around 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde/strawberry hair.

If you have seen him, contact the Morgan County 911 Center 423-346-0911 Extension 5 or Morgan County Sheriff Office at 423.346.6262

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.